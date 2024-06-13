Florida Man Trump evokes flaws, not Jaws, in unscripted fearful rant about sharks at rally

Somebody needs to speak up for the sharks.

I mention this because when presidential candidate Donald Trump had a teleprompter issue during a campaign rally last weekend, he decided to abandon his script to malign sharks.

We here in Florida have a vested interest in the protection of sharks. Yes, we lead the country in the number of shark attacks.

But their attacks on humans are rare. And sharks are important apex predators that establish a balance that improves the health of coral reefs, seagrass beds, and small species while helping to maintain the ocean’s carbon cycle.

We’d be in big trouble without sharks, and about a third of the shark species are threatened today by overfishing.

Worldwide last year, there were only 69 people who were bitten by sharks in unprovoked attacks, according to The Florida Museum of History’s International Shark Attack File. And sharks were responsible for killing 10 people worldwide last year.

To put this in perspective, disease-bearing mosquitos kill about 1 million people a year. Snakes kill another 100,000, and our beloved pet dogs kill 30,000.

In recent weeks shark attacks have been reported in the U.S., so far this year there have been no fatalities.

You’re much more likely to get attacked by a motorist while riding a bicycle on a Florida road than you are to be attacked by a shark on a Florida beach. Far more people die falling out of bed or being crushed by a vending machine than being attacked by a shark.

But Donald Trump treats sharks with the same kind of hyperbolic fear he uses for Central American migrants.

So, when he could no longer decipher the words on his swaying teleprompter during a rally in Las Vegas last weekend, Trump turned his attention to sharks – even though his audience was in a land-locked desert state wilting under a dry, sunny 100-degree heat.

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters upon arrival for his campaign rally at Sunset Park on June 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former president continues campaigning around the country amidst ongoing legal troubles. Trump is scheduled to sit for a probation interview via video on June 10 related to the felony conviction in his New York hush money case.

He proffered an imaginary situation of a person becoming shipwrecked in the ocean because his or her battery-powered boat was too heavy to float.

I know. It’s the kind of premise you’d expect to hear from a bleach-drinking advocate.

“What would happen if the boat sank from its weight and you’re in the boat, and you have this tremendously powerful battery, and the battery is now underwater, and there’s a shark that’s approximately 10 yards over there?”

Oy. Save us.

Trump then interjected that there were “a lot of shark attacks lately, you notice that?” before returning to his complete lack of understanding of batteries and the danger they pose when getting wet.

Dustin Smith's New Smyrna Shark Hunters beached (and released) this strapping sand tiger shark this past week.

“So there’s a shark 10 yards away,” Trump continued.

“Do I get electrocuted? If the boat is sinking, water goes over the battery, the boat is sinking. Do I stay on top of the boat and get electrocuted or do I jump over by the shark and not get electrocuted? …

“There’s a lot of electricity coming through that water. You know what I’d do, if there was a shark or electrocution? I’d take electrocution every single time. I’m not getting near the shark.”

Trump used this imaginary shark encounter to explain why his administration would oppose battery-powered boats, even though batteries, kept dry in watertight containers, are already routinely used on submarines and boats.

In other news, he’s against the new technology of magnet-powered aircraft catapults on the newest class of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, a significant improvement over steam catapults. The reason: He imagines that magnets don’t work when they get wet.

As for sharks, this wasn’t the first time Trump has sounded the alarm. In an interview with In Touch magazine, porn star Stormy Daniels said Trump was fixated with sharks when she met him for dinner in Trump’s room at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007.

Cerabino: MAGA wants to close the border. Are they prepared to be our next crop of farmworkers?

She wrote that while they ate, Trump was distracted because the TV in his room was tuned to Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

“He is obsessed with sharks, terrified of sharks,” Daniels told the magazine. “He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die’ … So, we finished dinner and we moved to the sofa so he could get a better view of Shark Week.”

Shark Week is a popular 36-year tradition on the channel that airs shows with titles such as “Spawn of Jaws”, “Great White Serial Killer”, “Alien Sharks of the Deep” and “Sharkpocalypse.”

Marine biologists have long complained that Shark Week, which airs in July this year, feeds an irrational fear of sharks.

More: If Donald Trump gets convicted, let's just lock him in the Mar-a-Lago tower.

David Shiffman is one of five marine biologists who watched 202 episodes of Shark Week two years ago and then co-authored an analysis of the content for an academic journal.

“A focus on shark bites, shark-related danger, and mythical, legendary, or fictional monster sharks reflects, at least in part, the use of violence or fear as a marketing tool,” the paper concluded. “Violent programming is a market differentiator known to attract advertiser-desired demographics, particularly 18-34-year-old males.”

The authors concluded that Shark Week is a “missed opportunity to benefit sharks, shark science and shark conservation.”

As for Trump, let’s hope he fixes his teleprompter issue so he can get back to his programmed misinformation, and leave the beleaguered sharks alone.

Frank Cerabino is a news columnist with The Palm Beach Post, part of the Gannett Newspapers chain.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Without teleprompter help, Trump speech turns to fear of sharks