Florida man tosses furniture off 20-story Midtown Manhattan building

A Florida man tossed numerous pieces of furniture and other debris off the roof of a 20-story Midtown Manhattan building, police said.

Video circulating on social media first shows a chair being hurled off the building on Fifth Ave. near E. 46th St. on Friday before it crashes into scaffolding and splinters.

Pieces of wood float through the air as a man peaks over the edge, then throws another piece of debris that shatters on the pavement below, the video shows.

Jean Oliver, 33, “unlawfully” made his way to the outdoor terrace just after 2:25 p.m. Friday, police said.

Pedestrians passing by dodged tables, benches and chairs that Oliver, of West Park, Fla., tossed off the roof.

Police responded to the commercial building and arrested the man.He was charged with burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

No one was injured by the falling debris.