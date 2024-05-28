Florida man, tired from hours of bushwhacking, rescued in White Mountains

May 28—A Florida man was rescued after hours of bushwhacking left him lost and exhausted in the Wild River area of the White Mountain Forest Tuesday, conservation officers said.

At 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes received a call from State Police reporting that 911 dispatchers were texting with a lost hiker near the Highwater Trail in Bean's Purchase.

Following up on the call, Holmes learned a man identified as Thomas Damiano, 81, of Homosassa, Florida was having a difficult time locating the trail.

"Hours of 'bushwacking' while attempting to follow the trail had also left the hiker fatigued," Fish and Game said in a news release. "In addition, nighttime rains had swollen the Wild River, making crossing it alone a risky proposition.

Holmes responded to the area with a volunteer to assist Damiano. Using an ATV, the rescue party was able to navigate five miles of washed-out roadway to reach the area adjacent to Damiano's location.

Once in the area, rescuers hiked overland and waded across the Wild River. Damiano was located near the riverbank at 12:30 p.m., "tired but in good spirits," officials said.

Damiano was able to wade across Wild River with some assistance, then hike through the woods back to the ATV.

He was transported out of the woods and given a ride back to Gorham, reuniting with his wife at approximately 3 p.m.