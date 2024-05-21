Florida man threatened to kill Hillary Clinton and Secret Service agents: DOJ

Video above: Biden and Trump hit the campaign trail

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was indicted on several federal charges last week after he was accused of threatening to kill former Secretary of State and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Eric Evan Brown, 57, posted a threatening message to his X account on April 7 that mentioned Clinton, according to a criminal complaint from the Department of Justice.

“Remember that Mr President Donald Trump I will kill this whole f****** country to get my f****** pedophiles that rape the children of God I will kill you Hillary and I will wipe this country Park to get it,” Brown wrote, court documents stated.

Brown’s IP address was traced to an RV park in White Springs, which is located north of Lake City. Park management confirmed that there was a man staying there with the name Eric Brown.

He was accused of behaving aggressively toward Secret Service agents when they visited him at his home on May 9. According to the complaint, Brown, who had a knife clipped to his pants pocket, told agents, “Get out of here. I’ll f****** kill you!”

When agents told Brown they just wanted to talk about his concerning social media post, he said that “his past actions were not illegal.” The conversation deteriorated as Brown “continued to become more enraged” and yelled at agents to leave.

“You’re lucky I didn’t shoot you,” Brown said, according to the complaint.

Agents reported Brown saying “Hillary Clinton killed by family” as they left the property. They later received a call from the RV park management accusing Brown of threatening to kill another resident who saw his interaction with federal agents.

Brown was also accused of grabbing his dog by the collar and throwing it back into his RV while kicking it.

He was indicted by a grand jury on May 15 on charges of transmission of a threat to kill or injure, threats against Secret Service protectees, two counts of forcibly assaulting a federal officer without the use of a deadly weapon, and two counts of threatening a federal official.

Brown made his first appearance in federal court on Monday and was ordered to be detained until trial. If convicted, he faces 10 years in prison for each count of threatening a federal official, up to 8 years for each count of forcibly assaulting a federal officer, and up to 5 years for the transmission of a threat and threat against a U.S. Secret Service protectee.

