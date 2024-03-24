Florida man staged burglary to cover up wife’s murder, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is behind bars after deputies said he murdered his wife inside their home and tried to cover it up by staging a burglary earlier this month.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, on March 15, authorities were called to a home in the 4500 block of Northwest 45th Court in Tamarac for reports of a shooting just before midnight.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found 53-year-old Janice Herbert suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that Herbert’s husband, 76-year-old Rolland Powell, appeared to have staged a burglary to cover up the homicide and gave authorities inconsistent statements regarding the shooting.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Powell had shot his wife. He was taken to the Broward County Main Jail on March 22, where he is facing a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Neighbors spoke with NBC affiliate WTVJ following the shooting, saying they were “surprised” the shooting happened.

“It’s a surprise for us. You know, we live here for so many years,” resident Steve Constandaras said. Residents also told WTVJ that the area is a senior community.

