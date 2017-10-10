Florida man sets himself on fire after Cowboys lose to Packers

A drunken Florida man reportedly caught fire after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The 27-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released to the public, was rushed to the hospital with third-degree burns after he tried to wear a Cowboys jersey he set ablaze as part of an alleged agreement, according to the Sebastian Daily.

A witness told the outlet the jersey burning occurred as the result of a bet the man lost against his wife following the Cowboys' defeat Sunday night.

"He was set on fire after losing a bet on the Cowboys game," the witness said. "Skin was hanging off his arm and back."/p>

Apparently, when his wife's team, the Packers, bested the Cowboys 35-31, the man went outside to incinerate his jersey. And, at some point, he decided to put on the burning jersey.

Fortunately, family members were able to yank the jersey off of him and quickly transport him to a nearby hospital.

For many fans, it looked like the Cowboys were going to win Sunday's game when the team lead 31-28 with 1:13 remaining.

That was until Packers QB Aaron Rodgers led his team down the field for a touchdown pass to Davante Adams, which gave Green Bay a 35-31 win.

If the Cowboys were able to hang on, there may not have been hospital trip for this Florida couple at all.