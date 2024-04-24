Florida Man Runs Over 11-Foot Alligator with Truck to Save Neighbor from Attack

"We pulled over and I got out of the car and saw that an alligator had him by the leg," Walter Rudder recalled to a local news outlet about the scary incident

A Florida man ran over an 11-foot alligator with his truck to save his neighbor from a vicious attack.

According to WBBH-TV, the incident occurred on the night of Friday, April 19, as Rick Fingeret was walking his two dogs near a pond in Collier County.

His neighbor, Walter Rudder, told the outlet that he "was driving and we saw a man lying on the ground, waving his arm."

"We pulled over and I got out of the car and saw that an alligator had him by the leg," Rudder told the news station.

According to WLBT, Fingeret "begged him to run the alligator over, hoping it would release its jaws from around his leg." After doing so, the alligator returned to the water, and Rudder was taken to a hospital, where he is now recovering.

The outlet reported that Fingeret said he "doesn’t know what would have happened had his neighbor not intervened."

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) advised residents to view local wildlife from a safe distance.

"Resist the urge to test your sprinting skills against wildlife. Whether it's an alligator, hog, or a particularly intimidating squirrel, remember: they've been training for this their whole lives. You have not," the organization said.

According to the FWC, "In general, if an animal is reacting to your presence, it's a sure sign you're too close."

The organization explains that animals have "their own version of a comfort zone," making "maintaining a respectful distance is key to both your safety and the well-being of any other animals involved."

As far as alligators go, the organization explains on its website that "alligators are opportunistic feeders."

The website adds that "their diets include abundant and easily accessible prey species. Juvenile alligators eat primarily insects, amphibians, small fish, and other invertebrates. Adult alligators eat rough fish, snakes, turtles, small mammals, and birds."



