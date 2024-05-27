Florida man nicknamed 'Sedition Panda' convicted of assaulting officer in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Florida man, nicknamed 'Sedition Panda' for the panda costume head he wore during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was convicted of multiple charges Friday.

Jesse James Rumson, 38, of Lecanto, was found guilty on Friday of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, both felony offenses, following a bench trial in District Court, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Additionally, Rumson was convicted of six misdemeanor charges:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Act of physical violence in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

What did 'Sedition Panda' Jesse Rumson do on Jan. 6, 2021?

According to authorities, Rumson drove with a friend from his Florida home to Washington D.C. and attended the 'Stop the Steal' rally wearing a headpiece appearing to belong to a panda costume.

After the rally, Rumson reportedly marched with the crowd to the Capitol building, breached the restricted perimeter and entered the Capitol building wearing the panda headpiece.

After an altercation with the police inside the building, Rumson emerged in handcuffs, this time without the panda headpiece, and with red eyes and skin from pepper spray, DOJ reported.

Jesse James Rumson, 38, of Lecanto, Florida, was convicted on May 24, 2024 on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Rumson was arrested in Florida by the FBI on Feb. 27, 2023.

During the trial, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols reportedly called Rumson's version of events “absurd” and “patently incompatible with the objective evidence and testimony.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2024

How do voters weigh insurrection? He went to prison for Jan. 6. Now he's running for Congress.

How many were charged in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot?

Nearly 1,400 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and over 1,000 have been convicted or have pleaded guilty. More than 870 have been sentenced, with over 500 receiving prison terms, according to data compiled by the Associated Press.

