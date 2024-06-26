Florida man masterminds ‘painful’ crypto scheme, threatens to cut off toes: officials

A Florida man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted Tuesday of masterminding an alleged violent, elusive robbery crew that tore through five states — committing home invasions, kidnappings and assaults, according to federal officials.

What was the prize they were after? Cryptocurrency.

Remy St. Felix was found guilty in North Carolina federal court on nine counts relating to conspiracy, kidnapping, Hobbs Act robbery, wire fraud and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence.

The West Palm Beach native’s sentencing is scheduled for September. He could face a minimum of seven years or a maximum of life in prison.

The ruling came down after all thirteen of St. Felix’s co-conspirators were arrested and pleaded guilty over the course of several months.

Between September 2022 and July 2023, authorities say St. Felix helped plan a series of robberies in Florida, Texas, New York and North Carolina.

“Although the members of this violent conspiracy tried to cover their tracks through encrypted communication and anonymous financial transactions, they were not beyond the reach of our dedicated investigators and prosecutors,” says Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

In April 2023, Felix and a co-conspirator, disguised as construction workers, forced their way into a victim’s home, according to trial evidence.

The men zip-tied, assaulted and held the victim and his wife at gunpoint. St. Felix then ordered the husband to transfer more than $150,000 in cryptocurrency from his account.

“Engaging in violence in the furtherance of stealing cryptocurrency, as Remy St. Felix did, will not be tolerated by the FBI and its partners,” said Executive Assistant Director Timothy Langan of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch.

In order to get the husband to comply, St. Felix threatened to cut off his toes, shoot him and rape his wife, according to a criminal complaint.

Evidence at the trial showed how St. Felix’s and his crew would surveil their targets before commencing home invasion robberies.

“The victims in this case suffered a horrible, painful experience that no citizen should have to endure,” said U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston for the Middle District of North Carolina.

In July 2023, St. Felix was apprehended on his way to commit another home invasion in New York.