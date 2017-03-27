Florida man kills one, wounds five in 'horrific' shooting: police

By Bernie Woodall

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) - A man killed his girlfriend and wounded five other people, including two children and a high school student at a bus stop, during a shooting spree in central Florida on Monday, police said.

The incident started around 6 a.m. local time inside a home in Sanford, about 30 miles north of Orlando. Police say Allen D. Cashe opened fire a few hours after officers had been called to break up a dispute over a vehicle between him and his girlfriend, who was not identified.

Cashe, 31, killed the girlfriend and critically wounded her two sons, ages 7 and 8, and her father, Sanford Police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said.

"This is one of the most horrific crime scenes our officers and investigators have had to encounter," Gillett said at a news conference, where she declined to discuss a motive for the shooting.

The boys and their grandfather were in critical condition at regional hospitals, and one of the children was "fighting for his life," Gillett said later by phone.

After leaving the home, Cashe shot two random bystanders on a nearby street, police said.

Those victims included a high school student shot while waiting for a bus to school. The student and another bystander shot on a nearby street were in stable condition, Gillett said.

Police arrested Cashe, who was expected to face multiple charges. It was not clear whether he lived with his girlfriend in Sanford.

It also was not immediately known if he had an attorney.





(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Dan Grebler)