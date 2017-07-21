Florida man goes 'bananas,' shoots up AT&T trucks outside home: media

(Reuters) - A Florida man "went bananas" when he allegedly fired up to 18 shots into two AT&T Inc trucks because they were parked in front of his driveway, media reports said.

Cell phone video filmed by an AT&T worker shows 64-year-old Jorge Jove of Hialeah, just outside Miami, walking around the trucks on Wednesday and firing at tires and engines, reloading his revolver as he went.

"There’s a guy shooting at the tires, he’s shooting at the truck and everything,” the worker is heard saying in the video in a phone call to police posted on the Miami Herald website.

Jove, a retired firefighter according to local media, was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault with a firearm and armed criminal mischief, both felonies, court records show.

He was released on Thursday on bond and calls to his home on Friday went unanswered. Court records did not list an attorney.

A Hialeah police spokesman could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Jove was upset that the trucks were parked in front of his house and did not move when he asked, Carl Zogby, a Hialeah police spokesman, told CBS affiliate WFOR-TV.

“He seemed to be a quiet man and something made him snap today,” Zogby told the television station.

After being arrested, Jove told officers that "he went bananas and wanted to stop (the workers) from leaving," ABC TV's WPLG reported, citing a police report. Reuters could not obtain a copy of the police report.





(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Tom Brown)