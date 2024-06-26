Florida man faces drug, firearms charges in Valdosta

Jun. 26—VALDOSTA — A Florida man was charged Monday with drug and firearms offenses in Valdosta.

Around 6:08 a.m., police headed to a hotel near the Rainwater Conference Center on a suspicious activity call, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

They found a 47-year-old Jacksonville, Fla., man inside a room that had been ransacked. Hotel property was damaged and a handgun was on the bed, the statement said.

Shell casings were on the floor and bullet holes were found in a window. Also found were 70 grams of ecstasy packaged to sell, police said.

The suspect was jailed on charges of felony trafficking in ecstasy, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felony damage to property in the second degree and misdemeanor reckless conduct, the police statement said.

"Our officers did an outstanding job handling this case. Due to the surrounding circumstances, this could have ended much differently. We are very thankful that no one was injured," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.