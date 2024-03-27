Florida man dies after Harley-Davidson motorcycle test drive goes horrible wrong: police

A man's Harley-Davidson test drive ended in a fatal crash at a Florida dealership, police said.

In a press release, the Titusville Police Department said that officers responded to the Miracle City Harley-Davidson location when the fatal accident occurred on Monday at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Police said that an investigation revealed that the unidentified man was test-driving a motorcycle at a nearby shopping center when he had a fatal accident.

Authorities said that the man "lost control" of a 2014 motorcycle he was test-driving and crashed into the exterior wall of an unoccupied storefront.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:40 p.m., police said.

There were no other injuries or vehicles involved in the traffic crash.

Kenny, an avid motorcyclist, told FOX 35 that the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

"There’s no protection. If somebody bumps you in a car, you get a dent in a door. They bump you on this thing, you probably lose a leg," he said.

Harley-Davidson logo is seen near the store in Krakow, Poland on January 24, 2024.

Christopher Maglione, a witness who works in the Titus Landing area, told FOX 35 that the motorcycle was "going the wrong way" down the nearby street.

"I’m incredibly shocked. I’ve never heard of anything like that happening in this plaza before ever," Maglione said.

Fox News has reached out to Harley-Davidson Motorcycles for comment.





