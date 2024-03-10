Florida man arrested for threatening McDonald’s worker with crowbar: deputies

Related video: Man punches and spits on a customer in a wheelchair at a McDonald’s.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is behind bars after getting into an altercation with a McDonald’s employee in Fort Myers last month, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.

Donta Christopher Davis, 27, allegedly went into a McDonald’s, located on Northeast Pine Road, to pick up a DoorDash order on Feb. 11.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a verbal altercation broke out after Davis put the phone in one of the worker’s faces, who then told Davis to leave the restaurant.

Security footage, obtained from authorities, from outside the fast-food joint showed Davis grabbing a crowbar from his vehicle and walking back inside.

WBBH reported that Davis told the worker that he was “not someone to mess with.”

In a statement, obtained by WBBH, DoorDash responded to the incident, saying:

“There is absolutely no place for violence or intimidation on our platform. Upon learning about this incident, we removed the account of the individual in question and have worked with local law enforcement to support their investigation.”

WBBH reported that Davis was taken to the Lee County Jail on burglary and aggravated assault charges.

Arrest documents show that Davis had a previous arrest in December 2023 for battery, after an arrest report said he slammed his girlfriend’s head into a refrigerator.

