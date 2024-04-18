Florida man arrested for shooting wife, chasing ambulance with her inside: SPPD
A man was arrested after he allegedly shot his wife and then chased an ambulance that was transporting her to a local hospital Wednesday night. The St. Petersburg Police Department said around 10:25 p.m., Devin Hansen, 28, was arguing with his wife Yasmin Grijalva, 35, while they were visiting relatives at a house on 29th Avenue North. At some point during the argument, Hansen shot Grijalva, police said, leaving her critically injured.