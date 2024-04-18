Florida man arrested for shooting wife, chasing ambulance with her inside: SPPD

TechCrunch

Google has terminated the employment of 28 staff following a prolonged sit-in protest at the company's Sunnyvale and New York offices. The employees were protesting against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing contract inked by Google and Amazon with the Israeli government and its military three years ago. The controversial project, which reportedly also provides Israel with the full suite of Google Cloud's artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, allegedly has strict contractual stipulations that prevent Google and Amazon from bowing to boycott pressure.