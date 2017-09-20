Florida Man Allegedly Fatally Shot His Twin Brother’s Romantic Rival
A 40-year-old Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his twin brother’s romantic rival following an altercation on Labor Day, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE
A 40-year-old Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his twin brother’s romantic rival following an altercation on Labor Day, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE
FarmTechie: I have been working in IT since the 1980's. It used to be that companies would train and develop staff, helping Americans to grow their career. Now companies don't do any training or development of their staff and just hire H-1B visa people. Saves them the training dollars and undercuts the salaries of Americans.
152