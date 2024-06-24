Florida man allegedly exposes himself during road rage incident: 'Screamed and looked away in fear'

James Box was arrested on June 23, 2024 and charged with exposure of sexual organs, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. (Photo: Lake County Sheriffs Office)

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly flashed a driver during a road rage incident in Lake County.

James Box, 56, was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs after the incident that unfolded on U.S. Highway 27 in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies spoke with the other driver who said a Kia Optima reportedly swerved around them and cut them off. The driver of that Kia Optima was later identified as Box, deputies said.

At one point, Box allegedly threw objects at the other driver's vehicle while screaming.

Further along on U.S. Highway 27, Box "began to charge" toward the other driver before pulling his shorts down and exposing his genitals, the affidavit said.

"Two victims advised they screamed and looked away in fear when the defendant exposed himself," the affidavit added.

Deputies noted that this road rage incident happened on a major street during peak traffic hours.

Box was arrested at his home later that afternoon after deputies saw him matching the physical description and wearing the same clothes from the alleged incident. He, however, denied being involved in any road rage incidents that day, the affidavit said.

"They must be confused," Box said of the other driver in the reported incident.

Box was released late Sunday night after posting $1,000 bond, arrest records show.