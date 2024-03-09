Florida man accused of stalking ex using Apple AirTags

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is behind bars after he was arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend using Apple AirTags, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The girlfriend of Roberto Janero-Quian, 57, of Hialeah, broke up with him in October but began harassing and stalking her in January, according to arrest records.

The report said Janero-Quian would pass the victim’s home every day and had duct-taped handwritten letters to her car’s windshield several times. She also found Apple AirTags in her vehicle at least two separate times.

WTVJ reported that the victim blocked Janero-Quian’s phone number, but that he would use unknown numbers to contact her. The report said he would send her voicemails, threatening her, saying if she didn’t return his calls he would “do something bad to her.”

According to Miami-Dade jail records, Janero-Quian was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated stalking and installing a tracking device. He is being held without bond.

