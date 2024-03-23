Florida man accused of posing as woman to buy nude photos of children

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is behind bars after he was accused of posing as a female online to buy inappropriate photos of children, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

Oviedo police arrested Marvin Wagner III on Wednesday after he was found to be using Cash App and Snapchat to buy the nude photos.

Wagner posed as “Karla,” investigators said, and would reach out through the social media app to send money in exchange for the photos.

WESH reported that one child sent around 15 nude photos over the course of a year to Wagner.

Arrest records show Wagner is currently being held in the Seminole County Jail on a $90,000 bond on charges of obscene communication using a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child and cruelty towards child use or allowing a child to engage in sex.

