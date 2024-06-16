Florida man accused of DUI hit-and-run, punching maintenance worker, then headbutting officer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A road rage incident led to a suspected drunk driver fleeing from a crash and punching a maintenance worker, according to an arrest report.

The Cape Coral Police Department responded to a hit-and-run scene last Sunday after they received a call about a white pick-up truck crashing into another car and fleeing, and another call about that same truck with its front tire blown out, speeding through a residential area.

A witness flagged down police and told them the driver was “acting crazy.”

The man, identified as Juan Lago, 38, and his truck were located at a Circle K, where he was described as being aggressive. According to the report, he had slurred speech and glossy eyes and denied ever being in a crash. Officers also found a pocketknife in his pants.

Police then interviewed several witnesses of the events.

According to the report, Lago stopped by a liquor store twice. He first bought a shooter of Fireball, before later returning to the store intoxicated. Lago then asked the employee and a customer if they liked Muslims, and that he was an ex-Manne and that they killed all of his people.

When Lago returned 20 minutes later, the employees refused him alcohol, which led to him becoming angry, spitting on a worker, and trying to challenge him to a fight. He then sped off in his truck, the report said.

Another witness told officials they were waiting for Lago’s truck to pass by before they pulled out of their driveway and onto a road. That’s when Lago made a U-turn, drove right at her, got out, tried opening the driver’s side door and started banging on her window.

The woman’s maintenance worker witnessed the incident and tried to step in and calm Lago down. However, Lago grabbed the man and pulled out the knife, threatening him, before Lago punched the man in the face.

After performing a field sobriety test, Lago was arrested for DUI and taken to a nearby hospital. That’s when Lago headbutted an officer on his chin. Thankfully, the officer was not hurt.

Lago was taken to the Lee County Jail and is facing charges including three counts of DUI, DUI property damage, hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

