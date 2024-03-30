Florida man accused of breaking into several vehicles at Clarksville park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department said a man accused of breaking into several vehicles at a park has been taken into custody.

On Monday, March 25, authorities asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was captured on camera breaking into vehicles at Heritage Park.

During an investigation, detectives said they were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Derrick Devon McKenzie of Florida.

He was arrested on Wednesday, March 27 by Nashville Airport Police after he caught trying to board a plane headed to Florida, officials said.

Derrick McKenzie (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

McKenzie was charged with two counts of vehicle burglary and remains in Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Authorities reported in addition to those charges, McKenzie is also facing charges in Dixon, Kentucky and other jurisdictions where he is included as the suspect in several open investigations.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, an investigation into the incident remains ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information or video footage of the burglaries is asked to contact Detective Spears at (931) 648-0656.

