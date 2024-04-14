Florida man accused of beating girlfriend's 5-year-old son for watching 'PAW Patrol': report

A Miami man was arrested after police said he allegedly beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son for watching "PAW Patrol" because it was "for girls," according to reports.

Miami Police told local station WPLG that Keyyun Bryant, 36, was arrested for an incident that happened at a home the day-after-Christmas in 2022.

A witness told police that Bryant grabbed the boy "super hard" on his arm before telling him that the show was "for girls," a police report obtained by the station states.

In the report, the child reportedly told staff members at the University of Miami Child Protection Team during an interview that Bryant grabbed him on his right arm and "scratched" him and "wrapped both his hands around his neck and told him he was going to take him to jail."

Keyyun Bryant was arrested on a felony child abuse warrant for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son for watching the children’s show "PAW Patrol" in 2022, according to an arrest report.

The witness echoed what the child told the Child Protection Team, stating that Bryant "came into the room while her and the victim were watching ‘PAW Patrol’ and grabbed the boy by the arm, neck, and hit him in the back of the head because he was in the ‘girls room,’" police wrote in the report.

Characters attend the Guinness World Record Breaking Screening in support of "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" at the Autry Museum of the American West on September 24, 2023, in Los Angeles,California.

The animated series features six rescue dogs who believe "no job is too big, no pup is too small," and work together to protect the community of Adventure Bay.

According to police, Bryant told detectives he had watched over his girlfriend’s children when she went to work. He also claimed the allegations against him were false, adding the child’s biological father "has lodged false allegations" against him on other occasions, WPLG reported.

Police were able to locate Bryant last Tuesday. He was arrested and charged with one felony count of child abuse, according to to Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation online records.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment.





