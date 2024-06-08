Florida man accused of abusing dogs returns to animal shelter to get them back: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who was accused of abusing 10 dogs attempted to retrieve them from an animal shelter just days later, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, detectives responded to the outside of a storage facility in Pompano Beach regarding animal abuse. Officials heard whimpering and barking coming from the unit.

Ten dogs were found inside the non-ventilated unit in distress. Inside were four dog cages, one holding two puppies and another holding six. The third cage had an adult female dog, and the last cage had an adult male dog with a metal chain around its neck.

According to officials, the cags were “encrusted” with feces and filth and the unit had a foul odor. The animals had no food and their water was brown.

That day, the dogs were taken to the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

However, on Thursday, the suspected owner of the dogs, 34-year-old Cassius Ali Cooper, of Fort Lauderdale, went to the animal shelter and tried to get those dogs back.

Deputies took Cooper into custody and booked him at the sheriff’s office’s main jail. Cooper faces 10 crimes of animal cruelty involving torment, animal cruelty resulting in deprivation and mutilation of animals.

