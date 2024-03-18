Florida Lottery wins big for education hitting major milestone

The Florida Lottery is celebrating a milestone in its support for education in Florida.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Last week, Lottery officials announced funding for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) has exceeded more than $46 billion since inception in 1988.

“This remarkable achievement reflects our steadfast dedication to education, and we are proud of the vital role we play in enhancing educational experiences for students throughout the Sunshine State,” said John F. Davis, Secretary of the Florida Lottery.

Read: Joann, craft and fabric retailer, files for bankruptcy

One of the bright spots of the Lottery’s EETF contributions is the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has empowered Florida high school students to pursue their higher education and vocational aspirations.

Since its creation in 1997, $8 billion has been distributed to students through this scholarship.

Read: Stetson University to face defending champions in March Madness debut

“My commitment is to continue to work toward a future that is bright, diverse, and filled with endless possibilities for the youth in Florida. Being part of an agency that fosters educational possibilities for students is incredibly rewarding,” Davis added.

The Florida Lottery collaborates with various programs and industries that share its commitment to education and its mission to alleviate financial barriers to higher education, according to a news release.

Read: Central Florida university will offer degree in artificial intelligence

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.