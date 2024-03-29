Florida Lottery winning numbers from Thursday drawings. 2 of 3 winning tickets sold at Publix

There were three winners in the drawings held Thursday in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Two of the three winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at Publix, while the third was sold at a Winn Dixie Liquor.

Games played Thursday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Thursday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Thursday, March 28 drawing

Winning numbers: 3-16-21-39-51 Cashball: 2

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: March 29

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Thursday, March 28

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 1-19-21-23-25

Jackpot: $55,884.01

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Publix, 408 Beach Blvd., Suite 100, Jacksonville Beach

Next jackpot draw date: March 29

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Thursday, March 28

Winning numbers evening drawing: 18-20-25-26-31

Jackpot: $61,796.64

Winning tickets: Two winning tickets sold Publix, 2952 Aventura Blvd., Aventura Winn Dixie Liquor, 100 International Parkway, Heathrow - QP (Free Ticket)

Next jackpot draw date: March 29

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Thursday, March 28 drawing

Morning: 14 winners

Matinee: 1 winner

Afternoon: 1 winner

Evening: 1 winner

Late night: 4 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

