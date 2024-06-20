Florida Lottery tickets worth over $54,000 each sold at a Miami-Dade Walmart and Chevron

Wednesday was the fourth consecutive day that a Fantasy 5 jackpot winner was sold in Miami-Dade and the second consecutive day two such tickets were sold in the county.

This time, the winners were split between the midday draw and the evening draw.

In the afternoon, a Quick Pick ticket sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1499 S. Dixie Hwy. in Homestead, matched the numbers 6, 9, 12, 13 and 22 for a $54,028 prize.

In the evening, a Quick Pick ticket bought at a Hialeah Chevron, 5485 Palm Ave., became worth $59,129 when the numbers 4, 6, 26, 33 and 36 got pulled. The other jackpot ticket in the evening was sold in Zephyrhills.

These tickets can be redeemed in any Florida Lottery District Office, such as the one at 14621 Oak Lane in Miami Lakes. That office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You don’t have to schedule an appointment, but if you want to you can call (305) 364-3080 or email MIARC@flalottery.com.