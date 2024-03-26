Florida Lottery ticket from a Kwik Stop worth $43,000 to expire before Easter 2024

Did you play the lottery recently and forget to check your ticket? There's a small chance you could be leaving money on the table.

According to the Florida Lottery, a ticket will expire this week, and a part of the money goes back into the pot if it remains unclaimed. It was a Fantasy 5 Quick Pick ticket for the Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, drawing.

The Florida Lottery said the unclaimed ticket is worth $43,586.20. The deadline to claim it is midnight ET Saturday, March 30, the day before Easter Sunday 2024.

The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, were 7-17-20-29-33.

The Florida Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased from Kwik Stop, 241 West Palm Drive, Florida City, in South Florida.

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What happens to the unclaimed prize money? According to the Florida Lottery, state law requires 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool for future drawings.

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, but this unclaimed jackpot must be claimed in person at a Florida Lottery district office.

Call customer service at 850-487-7787 or visit floridalottery.com.

