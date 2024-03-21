Florida Lottery numbers from Wednesday drawings. Powerball jackpot climbs to $750 million

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after there were no winners in Wednesday night's drawing.

Estimated jackpot for the Saturday, March 23 drawing now stands at $750 million.

There were three Fantasy 5 winners in the drawings held Wednesday, March 20 in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Games played Wednesday included: Powerball, Florida Lotto, Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Wednesday's results:

Powerball results from Wednesday, March 20 drawing

Winning numbers: 13-22-27-54-66 Powerball: 9 PowerPlay: 2

Estimated jackpot: $699 million

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: March 23 for estimated jackpot of $750 million

Second tier prize

Prize: $1 million

Winners: No winning tickets sold

Double Play winning numbers: 7-9-10-26-43 Powerball: 24

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Powerball is a multi-state, multimillion-dollar-jackpot game offered in 48 Lottery jurisdictions, including Florida. The game's starting jackpot is $20 million. Powerball has nine prize levels with lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million and up to $2 million with Power Play and $10 million with Double Play.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Powerball with Power Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Double Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Power Play and Double Play tickets cost $4 per play.

Florida Lotto winning numbers from Wednesday, March 20 drawing

Winning numbers Florida Lotto: 2-10-13-16-32-41

Jackpot: $5 million

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: March 23 for estimated jackpot of $6 million

Winning numbers Double Play: 4-9-12-19-41-49

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

With Florida Lotto, every ticket purchased includes a randomly generated "multiplier" number that automatically increases non-jackpot cash prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times. All Florida Lotto tickets cost $2 per play for the base game.

Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players the chance to win additional prizes up to $250,000 during an additional drawing held immediately following the Florida Lotto drawing, using the same numbers and multiplier on their ticket. Double Play costs $1 more per play.

Cash4Life winning numbers from Wednesday, March 20 drawing

Winning numbers: 37-43-49-51-56 Cashball: 2

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: March 21

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Wednesday, March 20

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 8-17-27-30-31

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: March 21

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Wednesday, March 20

Winning numbers evening drawing: 2-12-16-19-28

Jackpot: $43,176.69

Winning tickets: Three winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: March 21

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Wednesday, March 20 drawing

Morning: 2 winners

Matinee: 8 winners

Afternoon: 9 winners

Evening: 12 winners

Late night: 7 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

