Florida Lottery numbers from Thursday, May 16 drawings. Ticket worth $1,000 a week for life

There were two winners in the drawings held Thursday, May 16 in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

The big winner of the night was a Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 a week for life.

Games played Thursday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Thursday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Thursday, May 16 drawing

Winning numbers: 9-33-52-54-57 Cashball: 3

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: One winning ticket sold in New Jersey

Next jackpot draw date: May 17

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Thursday, May 16

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 18-20-28-30-34

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: May 17

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Thursday, May 16

Winning numbers evening drawing: 1-7-9-10-18

Jackpot: $123,927.46

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Circle K, 1001 W State Road 434, Longwood - QP

Next jackpot draw date: May 17

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winning numbers from Thursday, May 16 drawing

Morning: 12

Matinee: 15

Afternoon: 5

Evening: 5

Late night: 13

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lotto results: Cash4Life ticket wins $1,000 week life. Sold NJ