Florida Lottery numbers from Thursday drawings. See where winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold

There were two winners in the drawings held Thursday, March 7, in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Both winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at grocery stores, but not Publix this time.

Games played Thursday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Thursday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Thursday, March 7 drawing

Winning numbers: 31-34-40-51-60 Cashball: 1

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: March 8

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

What to know about Florida Lottery: Ultimate guide to the Florida Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions

Earn millions with scratch-off games: Florida Lottery scratch-off games offer prizes in the millions

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Thursday, March 7

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 4-8-24-25-32

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: March 8

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Thursday, March 7

Winning numbers evening drawing: 3-4-5-12-31

Jackpot: $61,980.62

Winning tickets: Two winning tickets sold Winn Dixie, 4967 S US 1, Fort Pierce - QP Garden Food Mart, 1695 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens

Next jackpot draw date: March 8

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Thursday, March 7 drawing

Morning: 12 winners

Matinee: 3 winners

Afternoon: 5 winners

Evening: 9 winners

Late night: 9 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lotto results: 2 win Fantasy 5