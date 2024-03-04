Florida Lottery numbers from Sunday drawings. Two win Fantasy 5

There were two winners in the drawings held Sunday, March 3 in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Games played Sunday included: , Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Locations where the winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold are not yet available. This story will be updated.

Here are Sunday's numbers:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, March 3 drawing

Winning numbers: 38-39-46-48-52 Cashball: 4

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: March 4

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, March 3

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 14-24-27-32-33

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: March 4

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, March 3

Winning numbers evening drawing: 7-18-19-26-35

Jackpot: $55,484.26

Winning tickets: Two winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: March 4

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Sunday, March 3 drawing

Morning: 1 winner

Matinee: 15 winners

Afternoon: 3 winners

Evening: 13 winners

Late night: 4 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

Friday, March 1 Florida Lottery numbers:

Friday, March 1 Florida Lottery numbers:

MegaMillions: 15-33-37-55-61 Megaball: 24 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot Triple Play: 10-13-15-16-39-41

Cash4Life: 6-21-36-39-55 Cashball: 1

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 3-10-15-20-21 Evening drawing: 1-5-12-19-30



Saturday, March 2 Florida Lottery numbers:

Powerball: 3-18-27-36-53 Powerball: 12 PowerPlay: 2 Double Play: 18-31-36-43-61 Powerball: 10

Florida Lotto: 9-10-19-45-47-49 Double Play: 2-7-10-20-44-51

Cash4Life: 5-21-33-44-56 Cashball: 3

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 7-10-18-26-32 Evening drawing: 7-20-21-24-30



