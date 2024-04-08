Florida Lottery numbers from Sunday, April 7. Publix sells 2 winning Fantasy 5 tickets

There were two winners in the drawings held Sunday in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Over the weekend, there were five winners, including two playing Powerball and Mega Millions. Both tickets were worth $1 million.

Three of the weekend's winners bought their tickets at Publix.

Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Sunday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, April 7 drawing

Winning numbers: 3-16-40-45-56 Cashball: 4

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: April 8

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, April 7

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 12-23-26-28-35

Jackpot: $54,452.12

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Publix, 1160 State Road 434, Winter Springs - QP

Next jackpot draw date: April 8

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, April 7

Winning numbers evening drawing: 3-9-19-20-28

Jackpot: $111,267.06

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Publix, 4231 NW Federal Highway, Jensen Beach

Next jackpot draw date: April 8

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Sunday, April 7 drawing

Morning: 8 winners

Matinee: 14 winners

Afternoon: 12 winners

Evening: 13 winners

Late night: 11 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:

Friday April 5 Florida Lottery numbers:

MegaMillions: 20-30-54-63-65 Megaball: 14 Megaplier: 3 Publix, 8160 Wiles Road, Coral Springs -MM -QP, $1 million

Jackpot Triple Play: 1-13-14-19-21-40

Cash4Life: 2-5-15-25-57 Cashball: 2

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 2-10-22-24-26 Evening drawing: 4-16-21-32-36



Saturday April 6 Florida Lottery numbers:

Powerball: 22-27-44-52-69 Powerball: 9 PowerPlay: 3 Circle K, 5025 Tampa Road, Oldsmar -PP - QP, $1 million

Double Play: 16-19-56-59-66 Powerball: 14

Florida Lotto: 4-14-18-20-23-48

Double Play: 7-8-11-12-13-46

Cash4Life: 17-23-31-46-48 Cashball: 1

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 6-7-8-17-21 Evening drawing: 9-10-23-30-34 Los Hermanos Mini Market, 501 NW 12th Avenue, Miami - QP, $147,101.51



This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lotto results: Fantasy 5, Publix winning tickets, numbers