Florida Lottery Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for June 13, 2024

The Florida Lottery offers several draw games for those hoping to win one of the available jackpots. Here’s a look at the winning numbers for games played on Thursday, June 13, 2024

Winning Cash4Life numbers from June 13 drawing

01-23-34-35-36, Cash Ball: 01

Winning Fantasy 5 numbers from June 13 drawing

Midday: 01-05-06-11-14

Evening: 03-05-21-32-36

Winning Cash Pop numbers from June 13 drawing

Morning: 15

Matinee: 14

Afternoon: 05

Evening: 07

Late Night: 12

Winning Pick 2 numbers from June 13 drawing

Midday: 5-5, FB: 8

Evening: 1-2, FB: 6

Winning Pick 3 numbers from June 13 drawing

Midday: 6-4-4, FB: 8

Evening: 7-2-8, FB: 6

Winning Pick 4 numbers from June 13 drawing

Midday: 1-4-8-2, FB: 8

Evening: 9-8-7-3, FB: 6

Winning Pick 5 numbers from June 13 drawing

Midday: 6-0-5-6-0, FB: 8

Evening: 2-6-2-6-0, FB: 6

Where can you buy Florida Lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at any authorized retailer throughout Florida, including gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. To find a retailer near you, go to Find Florida Lottery Retailers.

Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your prize

Prizes of $599 or less: Claim at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or Florida Lottery district office.

Prizes for $600 to $1 million: Must be claimed in person at any Florida Lottery district office for games that do not offer an annual payment option.

Prizes greater than $1 million and all prizes with an annual payment option: Must be claimed at Florida Lottery headquarters, except Mega Millions and Powerball prizes, which can be claimed at any Florida Lottery district office.

You also can claim your winnings by mail if the prize is $250,000 or less. Mail your ticket to the Florida Lottery with the required documentation.

Florida law requires public disclosure of winners

If you’re a winner, Florida law mandates the following information is public record:

Full name

City of residence

Game won

Date won

Amount won

Name and location of the retailer where the winning ticket was purchased.

When are the Florida Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

Florida Lotto: 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.

Jackpot Triple Play: 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

Cash4Life: 9 p.m. daily.

Fantasy 5: Daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Cash Pop: Daily at 8:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Pick 2, 3, 4, 5: Daily at 1:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

