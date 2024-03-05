Florida looks to renew toll rebate program for commuters. Here’s how to get cash back

In Florida, commuters who make at least 35 toll-road trips per month are poised to continue saving money as state lawmakers finalize a plan to extend a multi-million-dollar toll relief program for another year.

The rebate program would apply to all toll roads in the state, including bridges and causeways that require tolls, such as Card Sound Bridge, Venetian Causeway and Rickenbacker Causeway in South Florida, and the Sunshine Skyway in Tampa Bay.

Drivers with a Sunpass or other Florida-based toll passes would be eligible under the program, which would run from April 1 to March 31 of next year. The savings would vary depending on the cost of each toll road, but drivers would be eligible for a 50% discount that would be credited back to their account if they make 35 toll road trips each month.

The rebates are a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who pushed to establish the program last year. The governor said that about 1.1 million drivers benefited from the program last July, and estimated that some drivers saved up to $100 each month because of it.

This year, lawmakers want to fund the program at $450 million. That would be $100 million more than last year’s program.

“It’s a big ask,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, said about the governor’s funding request. “It was warranted.”

Who qualifies for a discount?

To get the discount under the proposed plan — embedded in the state budget, which lawmakers will vote on this week — commuters would need to use Florida-based transponders like SunPass, E-ZPASS or those issued by a state toll agency, record at least 35 toll trips in a month, drive a two-axle vehicle, and have an account that is in good standing.

Motorcycles would be excluded.

Commuters would see their rebate the month after the credit is earned. The state would then reimburse all the local entities that collect the rolls based on the amount of credits each of them issues to commuters so that they don’t lose revenues.

According to those terms, the program would not cancel out any current program that an entity offers, or prohibit them from offering something new. Some entities may continue to offer a monthly pass, or offer a lesser rebate for a different number of trips.

Local toll revenues are reinvested back into the community and help fund construction of projects that reduce traffic, among other things.