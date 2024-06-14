It's Florida; do you live in a flood zone? It's better if you find out now and here's how

If there's anything this week has shown it is that when it comes to Florida weather, anything is possible ... and you don't always get a lot of warning.

Invest 90L brought a deluge of rain across Southwest and South Florida over the past several days as it moved from the Gulf of Mexico, across Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean. The slow-moving system — which wasn't even a tropical depression — dumped more than 20 inches of rain in 24 hours in some areas.

Roadways were flooded. Motorists got stranded. And water made its way into neighborhoods and businesses as residents struggled to go about their normal activities during days that weren't normal, even by Florida standards.

Do you know if you live in a flood zone? How about where you work? What areas that you regularly travel are in a flood zone? Here’s how you can find out.

How do you find out if you live in an evacuation zone?

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a website to determine whether you live in an evacuation zone and what zone it is.

Go to the website and click on Know Your Zone Map.

In the field on the top left, where it says "Find address or place," type in your address.

You'll get information back on whether the address you entered is in an evacuation zone. If it is, you'll receive information on what your evacuation zone is.

Don't know the address? Click on the map and you'll get your results in the left panel.

If your home is in one of the colored areas, these are flood zones where you may be asked to evacuate by local officials.

What do the different flood zone colors and letters mean?

Evacuation zone letters and colors in Florida.

If the address you entered is in one of the colored evacuation zones, you're in a flood zone, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

Evacuation orders are issued by local officials. Newspapers throughout the USA TODAY Network-Florida distribute that information both online and in print editions. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the latest weather news. Look for special subscription offers here.

"Zone A is the most vulnerable and the most likely to evacuate first, with Zone F the most likely to evacuate last," Emergency Management said.

"If an evacuation order is not issued for your area, you may consider sheltering in place. Not all evacuation zones are always ordered. "

Greatest threat from hurricanes is storm surge

The greatest threat to life comes from storm surge, not winds, according to officials with the National Hurricane Center and Emergency Management.

If you live in an evacuation zone, flood-prone area or mobile home and local officials issue an evacuation order, plan to leave your home.

How to stay safe before, during, after flood

The Florida Division of Emergency Management offered this advice:

Before the flood reaches your area:

Know if floodwaters might affect your home and property. Know your elevation above flood stage.

Develop a flood emergency action plan.

Evacuate immediately, if advised to do so. Bring important documents with you.

Move to a safe area before access is cut off.

Keep abreast of road conditions through the news media.

During the flood:

Avoid areas subject to flooding. Do not attempt to cross flowing water.

Never drive through flooded roadways. Nearly half of all people killed in floods are those who try driving through flooded areas.

Do not drive around barricades, they are there for your protection.

If your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately.

Never try to walk through or allow children to play around flood water.

After the flood:

Do not visit disaster areas, your presence may hamper emergency operations.

Throw out food that has come into contact with the floodwater and boil drinking water before using it.

Stay out of buildings that remain in flood waters.

Do not handle live electrical equipment in wet areas.

If the power is out, use flashlights to examine buildings. Flammables may be inside.

Report broken utilities to the correct authorities.

Flood damage is not usually covered by homeowners insurance. Do not make assumptions. Check your policy.

