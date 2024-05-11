Florida lawmakers want to pretend climate change doesn't exist. That won't make it so.

The Florida Legislature’s HB 1645 wishes away climate change by not allowing those two words to be used in state law. It is waiting for Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature or veto. I strongly suggest a veto.

They might as well wish away hurricanes by outlawing the use of that word for those powerful storms. If Florida does not recognize the word “hurricane,” then no hurricane can make landfall and we can all benefit from lower property insurance (ha-ha).

The Legislature does not see energy progress as a good thing because it will undermine the fossil fuel businesses that contribute heavily to their campaigns. Discouraging electric vehicles is similar to a legislature in the late 1800s not allowing Flagler’s trains into Florida or not allowing gas stations in the early 1900s to keep the horse-and-buggy industry prosperous.

Prohibiting requirements that government meetings be held in certified “green lodgings” is ridiculous. What if, a century ago, the Legislature outlawed staying in buildings with elevators for safety reasons? The penthouse would be on the third floor in all Florida hotels. Thank the legislatures of our grandfather’s era for some sanity! Maybe some lawyers came up with these parts of the bill so they could collect fees defending Florida in lawsuits.

Fossil fuel-generated electricity has variable fuel costs, as we saw a year ago when utilities raised rates because of higher natural gas prices. My solar panels generate electricity at about 4 cents per kilowatt-hour then and now and in the future. This is one-third the cost that utilities charge. Solar plus batteries will soon be cheaper than electricity generated all day and night with fossil fuels.

Does anyone want to live near a power plant burning coal or gas? Given the option of looking at a windmill or solar panels, would anyone choose having coal trains or a gas pipeline go through your neighborhood?

Rooftop solar costs can be beyond many households. However, a new federal program, Solar for All, is providing a consortium of Florida nonprofits — Solar United Neighbors, Solar Energy Loan Fund and the Nature Conservancy — with $156 million to help about 10,000 low- and moderate-income households go solar. They got this grant in part because the state of Florida did not apply for it. Was Florida wishing away climate change then too?

Michael Cohen

I too wish that climate change was not a problem; I also wish that my waist was smaller and my checkbook was fatter. Reality sets in when I put on my pants or pay my bills or watch the weather forecast. The governor should veto HB 1645 because wishing away problems does not change reality.

Michael Cohen, who lives in Orlando, is the co-founder of Solar United Neighbors of Florida. This opinion piece was distributed by The Invading Sea website (www.theinvadingsea.com). The site posts news and commentary on climate change and other environmental issues affecting Florida.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida wants to pretend climate change doesn't exist. It needs action