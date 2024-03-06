Florida lawmakers shy from voucher spending controls after parents complain

Florida senators on Wednesday killed a proposal to restrict how families can spend their state-funded education vouchers, in the face of heavy pushback from parents who opposed the changes.

Nine days earlier, senators defended the plan to limit purchases to items directly related to core academic courses. They cited the need for strong controls before abuse by “bad actors” becomes rampant, and said the state needed to balance family schooling choices with good fiscal stewardship.

Those comments echoed views aired by House leaders who brought forth the recommendation in January.

But when the bill came up for discussion in committees, parents who homeschool their children and receive vouchers came forth to oppose the measure. They said efforts to limit the use of the money to materials directly connected to the basics — language arts, math, science and social studies — would hinder their ability to provide arts, music and physical education for their children.

Some lawmakers, including a few who opposed expanding vouchers in 2023, echoed that sentiment. They contended that if families are allowed to get vouchers to fund their education choices, access to enrichment work should not be constrained to only those who can afford it.

By the time the bill, HB 1403, hit the Senate floor on Wednesday, that perspective won the day. That did not mean, however, that the concerns about using the money for possibly non-educational items had dissipated.

Bill sponsor Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, stressed that while “parents know best how to educate their children,” they need to remain vigilant that they do the right thing with the state funds. He noted that many of them hear about inappropriate activities in their many social media chat groups.

“Those of you that are doing it right, don’t allow those few bad apples to ruin what we have here,” Simon said. “When you see the bad actors, it’s paramount that you notify” the Department of Education.

The bill requires the organizations that manage and fund the vouchers — Step Up For Students and AAA Scholarship Foundation — to annually develop purchasing guidelines that include prohibited items and things that need preapproval. If they do not comply, they face a $10,000 fine.

Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, asked whether the organizations will face any oversight as they write their guidelines. “Does the (Department of Education) have veto power about what can be in the purchasing guide?” she asked.

Simon said the department would not have that authority, but it will have the chance to provide feedback with each annual revision before it is published.

The public release of Step Up for Students’ 2023 guidelines stirred questions about the authorized uses. It included items such as 55-inch televisions and paddleboards, things that some parents complained should take a back seat to more educational needs.

The bill also implements new timelines for when the organizations make payments on approved expenses. That’s a direct response to the many complaints lawmakers and others received about long-delayed payments in the fall that threatened the viability of many private schools that served voucher recipients.

Despite some concerns, the Senate unanimously adopted the bill as amended.

“As a homeschooling family, I say thank you for balancing it out,” Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, told Simon during debate.

The Senate then sent the bill back to the House. Simon said he negotiated the changes with House leaders, and he anticipated adoption.

Florida Policy Institute senior policy analyst Norín Dollard, who has questioned the cost of the state’s voucher expansion, argued the controls the senators removed seemed necessary.

“Policymakers are the stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Dollard said, “and so this eleventh-hour change to HB 1403 and the state’s failure to ensure appropriate guardrails for voucher purchases is particularly alarming.”