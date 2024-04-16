Florida lawmakers accept millions from insurance companies, yet we still trust them to lower rates?

Florida won't fix property insurance crisis

The premise that the Florida Legislature is working hard to contain the spiraling and financially debilitating homeowner insurance costs is absolutely laughable. These legislators — on both sides of the aisle — and Gov. Ron DeSantis have mortgaged their souls to every special-interest group willing to toss them a dime, and this includes the insurance industry. According to the Center for Popular Democracy report, DeSantis accepted, happily I’m sure, a contribution of $3.9 million from the insurance industry. Companies and their executives also donated $74 million to Florida politicians, including a whopping $2 million to Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

These are the very people in whom Floridians have placed their trust and faith with the evidently misguided belief that they would protect their interests. Instead, all we have received in the face of the crushing increase in insurance rates is patronizing political rhetoric. Family finances are being decimated as homeowner insurance rates have doubled and in some instances, tripled. Many have made the dangerous but inevitable decision to forego buying policies or raising their deductibles to stratospheric levels. So, here we sit with the expectation that our leaders who have accepted millions from the insurance industry are going to protect our interests? Not going to happen.

Shan Sacranie, West Palm Beach

How is Trump still a free man?

I practiced criminal defense law for 45 years and I never heard of such a thing. Donald Trump's lawyers asked the presiding judge in his hush money case to allow Trump to continue to openly bash the judge's daughter in Trump's online posts. The judge's daughter does not work for the judge, nor has the judge ever adopted his daughters' political views, whatever they may be. This is nuts!!! Clearly Trump is right about one thing. There is a separate justice system for him as against everyone else. Anyone else acting with such malicious disrespect for the presiding judge and his family would be summarily thrown in jail for contempt of court. Why isn't this guy in jail now?

Jim Eisenberg, Palm Beach Gardens

Cartoonist too divisive

It goes without saying that Clay Bennett’s drawings are amazing and always recognizable. Nevertheless, his consistent negativity toward the Republican Party becomes tiresome, and I want to think beneath him. A recent cartoon implies that anyone choosing the GOP must be a liar. Such a message only encourages the division. We are losing our identity as "Americans," our most cherished identity of all.

Nancy Rosengard, Boynton Beach

US needs tougher response to Israel

Is anyone buying Israel’s lame excuses for their horrific massacre of seven innocent aid workers? I’m surely not, and will Israel suffer any consequences for this complete outrage? Don’t make me laugh. Oooh, Joe Biden is outraged. Well, that’s enough then, right? Sickening.

Jim Meehan, Lake Worth

