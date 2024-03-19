A new Florida law could allow more Black farmers to get marijuana growing licenses. Here's how

A new law passed by the Florida Legislature could clear hurdles for Black farmers seeking medical marijuana growing licenses, according to a report from the News Service of Florida.

Under the wide-ranging Senate Bill 1582, which also included provisions on septic tank inspection rules and health screenings for newborns and pregnant women at birthing centers, obstacles would be removed for three Black farmers who previously missed out on eligibility for medical marijuana licenses, the News Service of Florida reported.

Some Florida medical marijuana licenses were earmarked for Black farmers under the 2017 bill that legalized medical cannabis in the state. After a costly and lengthy, some of those farmers were unable to secure the license before they passed away, according to the News Service of Florida report.

What does the bill say about Florida medical marijuana?

In 2017, medical marijuana licenses were earmarked for Floridian Black farmers with ties to a racial discrimination suit against the USDA known as the Pigford cases.

Five years later, only one Black farmer had received a license under the program while other applicants had even died before the state could issue a license. Part of this newest bill could allow the heirs of those farmers to obtain a license. The bill sets up a 90-day “cure” period for losing applications that meet certain criteria, including if “the applicant died after March 25, 2022,” which was the last day to apply for the licenses, the News Service of Florida reported.

What were the Pigford cases?

Black farmers across the country who had faced discrimination from the USDA when applying for farm loans and other USDA benefits settled a class action lawsuit in 1999 for $2.3 billion.

The suit claimed that the USDA had discriminated against Black farmers and failed to investigate or respond to complaints from 1983 to 1997. Among the complaints were lost farm loan applications to buy seeds or prohibiting Blacks access to loans at all, The Lakeland Ledger reported.

How to get a marijuana growers license in Florida

A marijuana growers license in Florida is a costly process, beginning with a $1.3 biennial application fee that must be paid for by farmers compared to a $60,000 fee for the same application when the program began, according to MJBizDaily.

Through the medical cannabis program, the state of Florida raised $84 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year from cannabis-related fees, fines and patient registrations. The state is expecting the program to bring in $114 million in 2024-2025, according to a budget request from the Florida Department of Health reported by the News Service of Florida.

