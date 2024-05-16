Florida launches statewide human trafficking hotline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida now has a statewide human trafficking reporting number, according to Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Moody, along with Florida’s Statewide Council on Human Trafficking and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, created the Florida-specific tipline after concerns that Polaris, who operated the National Human Trafficking Hotline, is failing to disseminate timely information and tips to local law enforcement.

Florida strip clubs: Gov. DeSantis signs bill requiring strippers to be at least 21

“The State of Florida is committed to ending human trafficking. Unfortunately, the woke Stanford and Columbia-educated CEO of Polaris has pushed a radical agenda to delay the dissemination of vital information to local law enforcement in favor of what she calls a ‘victim-centered approach’,” Moody said. “As a former federal prosecutor, former judge, and the wife of a law enforcement officer, I know that we can be putting these heinous criminals behind bars quicker, sparing other potential victims AND connecting survivors to the resources they need—if tips are sent to police in a timely manner. Pushing a narrative that we can stop a crime by working against law enforcement is ridiculous. It has been proven, time and time again, as a failed approach in cities and states across the nation. Floridians who suspect human trafficking need to call 855-FLA-SAFE.”

Polaris announced its new CEO, Catherine Chen, in September 2020.

In 2023, AG Moody and a coalition of attorneys general across the U.S. sent a letter to Congress regarding their concerns about Polaris and the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The letter read, in part, “It has recently come to our attention that the National Human Trafficking Hotline (“Hotline”), which Congress has funded for 15 years, is not reporting tips of adult trafficking to state law enforcement except under the limited circumstance where the victim self-reports and affirmatively consents to the Hotline making the report. Not only do we believe this action contravenes one of Congress’ intended functions of the Hotline, but we believe it disrupts the federal-state partnership to end human trafficking and help its victims.”

You can read the full letter sent to Congress by clicking here.

Floridians who suspect human trafficking can call 855-FLA-SAFE (855-352-7233).

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.