Florida Keys man accused of beating another man to death in a park

A Florida Keys man is accused of beating another man to death following an argument Saturday afternoon.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Marathon Community Park in the Middle Keys around 4 p.m. responding to reports of a fight.

When they arrived witnesses said Lee Charles Quinn, 37, punched 54-year-old William Claude Prichett, knocking him to the ground, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Once down, Quinn continued hitting Prichett, Linhardt said.

Prichett was taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital, where he later died, Linhardt said.

Deputies arrested Quinn, who is an unhoused person — as was Prichett, according to the sheriff’s office — on one count of second-degree murder. As of Sunday, he was being held without bond in county jail.

Another man who witnessed the fight tried to intervene and was also hit by Quinn, but was not seriously hurt, said Linhardt.