Florida to invest more than $1.5B to improve waterway environments

Florida is making a major investment in its waterways.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says more than one billion dollars in water quality improvements will be part of this year’s budget.

DeSantis said $135 million will go to a grant program meant to fund projects that reduce harmful nutrients in our waterways.

Also, $100 million will go toward supporting the Indian River Lagoon.

The governor says he wants to be sure future generations get to enjoy Florida’s natural wildlife.

“People take annual trips to come to Florida to fish or to go boating or to enjoy our beaches and to do all of these different things,” DeSantis said.

Similar funding helped Brevard County reduce algal blooms in the Indian River Lagoon and converted nearly 2,000 homes from septic to sewer systems last year.

