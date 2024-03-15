Florida homeowner discovers partially buried human remains with 'two feet sticking up' in backyard

Partially buried human remains were found — with "two feet sticking up" from the ground — in the backyard of a Florida home, authorities said Friday.

The Duval County Medical Examiner's Office has the body and will conduct an autopsy, a Jacksonville County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Police were first called to the gruesome scene at 6:48 p.m. ET on Wednesday, records showed.

"I was dispatched to (the home) for an investigation. I observed two feet sticking up out of the ground," according to an incident report by officer Philip Massicotte.

The body found on Wednesday had not been identified by Friday morning.

