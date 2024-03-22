For Florida home owners looking to sell or rent, this real estate ranking is good news

Good news for Southwest Florida home owners.

New research has revealed which states properties are most likely to be sold and rented this year. Florida is No. 2 on the list.

The research, pulled together by online self-storage finder Storage.com analyzed nationwide and regional Google searches for keywords related to real-estate sites such as Zillow and Trulia, to identify which states have the biggest interest in moving.

More: Top 10: February's most expensive house sold for whopping $26M in Collier County

More: Top 10: February's most expensive house sold for whopping $7.25M in Lee County

These searches were then compared against local populations to identify where reported the highest desire.

According to the research, "a huge 476,050,700 Google searches were made for property and rental sites last year across the US."

Florida came in with 13,985 searches per 100,000 people – 18% above the national average.

Colorado topped the list as the state where properties and rentals are most in demand. The state averaged 14,414 searches per 100,000 residents, which is a fifth (21%) higher than the national average of 11,869 searches per 100,000 residents.

What state is at the bottom of the most searches list, or homes least likely to be sold or rented? Alaska sellers and landlords are least likely to receive interest, with only 6,025 searches per 100,000 people, which is 49% lower than the national average.

What is the best time of year to sell or rent a home?

As well as naming the states where properties and rentals will receive the highest and lowest levels of interest, the study also revealed the time of year that is best to list them.

Searches around real-estate websites peaked in March last year, with a total of 44,698,660 − 13% more than the monthly average of 39,670,892, so owners may have already missed the prime time to list unless they are ready to advertise their properties now.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida receives high ranking in study for selling, renting homes