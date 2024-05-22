Florida Highway trooper hurt in cross-county chase of a stolen car, police say

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is recovering from his injuries after his car crashed during the chase of a stolen BMW across the Miami-Dade-Broward county line, authorities said.

Around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, troopers were investigating a stolen BMW from West Kendall, FHP said. The car owner was tracking its location when Trooper Ronald Melendez-Bonilla found it on State Road 826 in Miami-Dade.

Authorities later learned that Tommie Allen, 18, was behind the wheel of the BMW, with Tyler Tyrone Hollins, 20, in the passenger seat.

Melendez-Bonilla tried to stop the BMW, but Allen took off at a “high rate of speed.” A chase crossed over into Broward County on Florida’s Turnpike.

Eventually, the chase spilled onto surface roads, the two making their way to West Oakland Park Boulevard, troopers said.

As Melendez-Bonilla tried to catch up to Allen in the 2900 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, but he cut into a McDonald’s parking lot and tried to exit quickly.

Allen rammed Melendez-Bonilla’s patrol car, causing it to spin into a large sign.

Allen tried to drive away, but due to a mechanical failure, the car crashed into a Broward County bus stop. Allen and Tyrone Hollins ran away but were eventually arrested by Fort Lauderdale police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Melendez-Bonilla was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and treated for minor injuries. Tyrone Hollins also suffered minor injuries from a dog bite.

Allen and Tyrone Hollins were both charged with grand theft, fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence.