Florida Highway Patrol ranks in top 10 of sexiest uniforms: Survey

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida men and women in blue are making headlines after securing their way into the top 10 sexiest uniforms in America.

According to a poll by Wealth of Geeks asking 3,000 people to identify the sexiest state police uniform, the Florida Highway Patrol ranked No. 8 in America.

“Sunshine and service blend seamlessly in the Florida Highway Patrol uniform, a sartorial salute to the sun-drenched splendor of the state,” reads the results page on Wealth of Geeks.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers wear tan shirts and matching trousers, according to Wealth of Geeks. On FHP’s Facebook page, troopers can be seen wearing patches with the state’s iconic fruit, oranges, on their uniforms.

The results page continues, “This ensemble is accented with a campaign hat. It’s a look that balances professionalism with a pinch of holiday spirit, embodying the warmth and welcoming vibe of Florida.”

Florida Highway Patrol Uniforms (Courtesy: Wealth of Geeks)

Although Florida Highway Patrol came in the top 10, they didn’t come in first place. Here are the full results, according to the survey:

Texas Department of Public Safety: Lone Star Style New Hampshire State Police: granite State Green Missouri State Highway Patrol: Show-Me Style New Jersey State Police: Boardwalk Blues Arizona Department of Public Safety: Desert Chic Colorado State Patrol: Mountain Majesty Washington State Patrol: Pacific Pride Florida Highway Patrol: Sunshine State Sleek Hawaii State Sheriff Division: Island Elegance Indiana State Police: Heartland Haute Couture

