Bicyclist hit and killed by trailer crossing State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs, FHP says

Emergency services were dispatched around 3:19 p.m. on Monday after calls came in about a pedestrian hit in Green Cove Springs.

The crash happened at Idlewild Avenue and Florida Court.

In a report released by the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling with a trailer on the back heading westbound on SR 16. Witnesses said a man riding a bicycle attempted to cross the road after the pickup passed him but he failed to see the trailer.

The right side of the trailer collided with the bicyclist, forcing him to the ground. The trailer then rode over the rider, killing him.

Troopers identified the man who was hit and killed as 61 years old and from Green Cove Springs,

