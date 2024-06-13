UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Interstate 10 crash; FHP officials say

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect where the wreck occurred.

UPDATE (9:01 p.m.): The Florida Highway Patrol has provided an update on a deadly, fiery crash that occurred on Interstate 10 in Escambia County, Florida, on Thursday afternoon.

The four-vehicle collision occurred around 2:18 p.m. on I-10 near mile marker 17.

One person was killed in the crash. Three people were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Photo courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol)

ORIGINAL STORY:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly, fiery crash on Interstate 10, News 5 has learned

A spokesperson with the FHP said the crash, which occurred on Interstate 10 near mile marker 17, involved 3 or 4 cars and one confirmed fatality.

FHP shared a photo of the scene which shows two cars with shattered parts and a fire in the middle of the interstate.

The Traffic Homicide Division and other emergency services are currently on the scene. The road is set to be closed for “an extended timeframe” while investigations take place.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

