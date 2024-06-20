Florida Highway Patrol identifies victim in fiery Escambia Bay Bridge crash

The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the sole person killed in the June 13 crash on the Escambia Bay Bridge.

FHP says a 44-year-old man from Cantonment died when his vehicle became totally engulfed in flames after a four-car crash on the bridge.

The name of the man was not released.

Video taken of the crash, which was captured on a Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera, showed the aftermath of the incident — a plume of smoke and emergency response vehicles blocking traffic into Santa Rosa County.

Previously: 1 person dead, traffic blocked after fiery 3-car crash on Escambia Bay Bridge

Escambia County Public Information Office for Public Safety Davis Wood told the News Journal during the original incident that the man's vehicle was engulfed and he had died.

The following day, FHP confirmed the death occurred around mile marker 17. FHP also said a 26-year-old man from Dothan, Alabama, and a 55-year-old from Milton were both transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Three others involved in the crash were uninjured.

