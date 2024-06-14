Florida Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 2 injured in crash on southbound I-95 in Sebastian

Troopers from Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal crash on southbound I-95 in Sebastion.

Friday's 1:43 p.m. crash, involving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu and 2021 Toyota Corolla, killed one person and injured two others, FHP said in a release.

One occupant in the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant in the Corolla and the Malibu's driver were transported to Sebastian Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A roadblock was still in effect in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 161 as of 3:30 p.m.

Check back for updates.

